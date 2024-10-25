Some vacant lots in Alberta village sitting on regional water main

The Village of Morrin is having an underground issue with some of its vacant lots.

Councillors discussed the issue of a regional water line sitting underneath some of the vacant municipal lots at their regular meeting Oct. 16.

Mayor Chris Hall began the discussion of the village’s new subdivision, vacant lots which the village has discussed at several past meetings and hopes to see developed in the future.

However, the mayor stated a problem has been found: Hall said at the meeting the regional water supply line runs under some of the vacant lots in the subdivision.

Village chief administrative officer (CAO) Annette Plachner stated she is going to call an engineer to see how much it would cost to move the line.

Plachner stated later during discussion the line isn’t sitting where it was supposed to be and added the contractor, instead of placing the line straight as intended, appears to have cut a corner.

During discussion, councillors noted the regional water line was placed before the subdivision existed. Further discussion stated the line in question runs from the dump station and affects four of the 10 lots.

The item was tabled to a future meeting.

Morrin is located approximately 166 kilometres northeast of Calgary.