CALGARY -- Bonnie Sutter loves being in the kitchen and wants to share that joy with others in her Kensington area neighbourhood.

Sutter has begun posting recipes of the foods she’s baked or cooked in recent days in her front garden for others to experience.

“It just came to me one morning,” she said.

“Everybody is at home more than usual and if they’re like my kids, they want to bake, they want to cook or do something like that.”

Sutter says her home at First Avenue and 18th Street N.W., in Hillhurst, sees lots of foot traffic.

“There’s so many people out on the walkway, it's a destination,” she said.

“It gives them something to look forward to.”

A few people have walked passed just to snap a photo of the recipe.

Sutter’s front garden will soon be prepped for growing potatoes, tomatoes, strawberries and other vegetables.

“It’s stuff that we’re eating on a daily basis. I know it works, I know it's kid friendly and hopefully anybody in their family will enjoy it," she said.

Sutter says she is used to home cooking from a very young age.

“I grew up on a farm in Manitoba, so my mother cooked everything,” she said.

“She cooked everything, she grew everything. Some of (the recipes) are things from my mother, some of them are collections of cookbooks that my husband wishes I didn’t have as many.”

The recipes are changing daily.

“Today is grape chilli sauce and that's what we had on ribs and on meatballs a couple days ago, so that's where it comes from,” she said.

And dessert connoisseurs take note: she plans on putting out her lemon meringue pie recipe on Friday.