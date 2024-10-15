Southcentre Mall holding Día de los Muertos events this fall

Calgary's Southcentre Mall is embracing Latin American culture as part of its Halloween festivities this month.

Starting Tuesday, the mall on Anderson Road will host a variety of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) workshops, activities and performances in collaboration with Casa Mexico Foundation.

Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that honours the life and memories of loved ones who have died.

"Our partnership with Southcentre Mall is a wonderful opportunity to share these traditions with the wider community," said Miguel Cortines from the Casa Mexico Foundation.

"Through this initiative, we aim to not only preserve and celebrate our heritage but also to create spaces for unity and cultural exchange."

As part of the Southcentre's Day of the Dead celebrations, the mall has a new display in the centre of the building.

The art, called The Afterparty, is a lively and colourful piece made from papier-mâché.

On Nov. 2, which is Día de los Muertos, Calgarians can experience Mexican music and dancing at a special celebration.

"This initiative will promote the best of Mexico and Latin American culture, showcasing vibrant traditions, music and art,” adds Alexandra Velosa, marketing manager at Southcentre Mall.

In addition to the Day of the Dead celebrations, the mall will also host Trick or Treating from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

For more information you can visit the shopping centre's website.