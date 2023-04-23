Southcentre Mall pop-up store Manitobah celebrates Ribbon Skirt Month

A pop-up store in Southcentre Mall hosted a showcase today to celebrate Ribbon Skirt Month.

People could stop by the Manitobah store to meet several Indigenous artists and check out their designs.

The ribbon skirt is a symbol of womanhood in Indigenous culture.

Traditionally the colours used would be associated with the wearer's name, clan or spirit name.

"As a Blackfoot designer, I attend a lot of powwows," said designer Serene Weasel Traveller. "I see a lot of different colours and designs – and the culture of powwow has really evolved over the years."

Weasel Traveller said she gets a lot of inspiration from different artists and designers she meets at powwows.

"I also use a lot of nature in my work, colour coordinating with floral environment – so my own culture and the surrounding environment.

"They've really picked up in popularity amongst Indigenous women and so I've started doing a lot of custom orders," she said.

SHARING INDIGENOUS CULTURE

Theodora WarriorHealy, the event organizer ambassador, said the showcase was part of a monthly effort to share different aspects of Indigenous culture and the artists and artisans who create it.

"Ribbon Skirt Month started similar to Orange Shirt Day," she said. "A woman wasn't allowed to wear it for her graduation and it became awareness that it is a cultural piece and it is to be celebrated."

Manitobah is a pop-up store in the mall that showcases and celebrates Indigenous successes and encourages practicing culture and recognizing heritage.