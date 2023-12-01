CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southern Alberta career college students get good news as they regain access to courses

    Students enrolled at one of three Alberta locations of the Academy of Learning who said last week that its been months since they've been able to attend courses are now able to access their courses after a CTV News story aired last week. Students enrolled at one of three Alberta locations of the Academy of Learning who said last week that its been months since they've been able to attend courses are now able to access their courses after a CTV News story aired last week.

    CTV News received some good news from students at the career college of Academy of Learning.

    After CTV Calgary aired a story last week, a student from the High River branch said Wednesday that they are now able to access their courses.

    Students said in the original story that they weren't able to take classes nor get their money back.

    The owner of the school has also responded to their messages and has signed the papers they needed to receive their student loans.

    The campuses – in Airdrie, High River and Brooks – remain closed.

