Southern Alberta cold snap posing challenges for businesses
All of Alberta and much of the East Kootenays are under an extreme cold warning, and problems are starting to pile up.
While most people were still in bed, snow removal crews were out early Thursday morning.
Despite temperatures near - 40 with wind chill, the workers knew they had a job to do.
"We've been up since early this morning. I have a guy that goes out and checks the weather, checks the snow at like three in the morning. Constantly going in and out," said Tyson Smith, owner of Round House Snow Removal.
The extreme conditions make the work more difficult.
Crews take shifts working outside and the cold slows down some hydraulic equipment.
But for the team at Round House, it's worth it.
"I've got some guys that love doing snow removal. It's nice to be able to get out and work. Sometimes, it has its challenges and I don't like it as much. But overall, it's great," Smith said.
One place not taking a chance with the cold weather is the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden.
The garden announced it will close its festival of lights until at least Saturday.
"Right at the very start of the winter light festival this year, as a team, we all decided that any temperature below -25 including the wind chill is too cold. For our guests, for our staff, for our volunteers. It's not safe," said Eric Granson, Nikka Yuko's marketing and events manager.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning southern Albertans to avoid heading outside during the cold snap.
But if you have to be outside, there are precautions you should take.
"Make sure that you're dressing in many layers, with a wind barrier on the outside ... and that you have a place to warm (up)," said Alysa Pederson, warning preparedness meteorologist for ECCC.
Temperatures on Friday could dip below -45 with wind chill.
