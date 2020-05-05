PINCHER CREEK, ALTA. -- Heritage Acres Farm Museum near Pincher Creek, Alta., is planting a victory garden to help the local food bank and support the community during the pandemic.

They're also hoping others will join in.

"It’s just a way we can incorporate history with giving back to our community and being a service to our community," said Anna Welsch, a local farmer and member of the museum’s board.

During the First World War and Second World War, when much of the nation’s production was geared toward supporting troops overseas, the government urged Canadians to grow victory gardens as a source of food and nourishment to prop up morale.

Heritage Acres executive director Jim Peace says the museum wants to use its victory garden to raise produce for people in need.

"We want to raise some potatoes and carrots that can go into the food bank, along with asking people in the community. We have lots of gardeners."

The farm museum is a tribute to Alberta’s pioneers, showcasing farming history, while providing a scenic venue for horse shows, weddings, anniversaries, camping trips and school visits.

Peace says the summer will be different this year, with the large events that normally bring in much of the income being cancelled due to restrictions on gathering sizes.

"Like all museums, we will be facing the challenge of having only 15 people here."

Welsch says combined with the economic struggles some people are facing, it became the perfect time to launch the victory garden.

"it just made sense that this was time to get the shovels in the ground and make this happen," he said.

The plan is to have a small group of volunteers gather over the May long weekend to plant a large vegetable garden. The museum society is also inviting area residents to join the campaign in the following ways:

Plant an extra row or two of potatoes and carrots. Consider adding these vegetables in your flower beds and planters, as space may be limited.

Support local greenhouses and businesses. By acquiring seeds, plants and other supplies locally you are helping those businesses stay open.

Consider volunteering your time in the museum garden, weeding and hilling will have to be done on a weekly basis. This will be limited to physical distancing requirements and recommendations set for by Alberta Health Services.

According to Peace, the museum hopes to open to the public around the beginning of June, following AHS guidelines, and focusing on hosting families, or smaller groups.

"We believe this is a great place for the local community, for kids in Pincher Creek, families from Lethbridge, who want to come out and have some space, look around, see some tractors working."

Some 4H groups have already expressed interest in being involved, and the museum is in the process of setting up an online booking calendar for people who want to do some gardening and experience a taste of Alberta’s farming history.

"Come on out, and pitch in and get your hands dirty," said Welsch. She hopes this fall they can have an event to collect the produce and provide hampers that will go out to the community.

Heritage Acres expects to have its online registration system set up in the next few days on their website.

Anyone interested in getting involved, or growing their own victory garden can start the process by emailing the museum at info@heritageacres.org