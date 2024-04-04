Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
On Wednesday, the SMRID revealed eight inches of water per acre will be allocated this summer – a drop of about 50 per cent compared to normal.
“A typical allocation for us in a typical water supply year – or average water supply year – is about 16 inches,” said David Westwood, general manager of the SMRID.
Westwood says the set amount will now allow more wiggle room depending on spring precipitation.
Heading into another potential drought-like summer, he believes the number is high enough to get irrigators through.
“Now that they know (the) number they can finalize their plans, they're ready for it and will make it work along with other measures in the province dealing with drought that we have in the southern half of the province that we're all looking towards,” Westwood said.
One of those preparing for a busy season is Johnson Fresh Farms. Co-owner James Johnson says the hot weather in the summer is great for Taber corn, but the need for water is just as important.
“Early season corn, it's in the ground much shorter and it'll use much less water than our late season corn,” Johnson explained. “But, on average – between our early and our late – right around 15 inches would be preferred.”
The SMRID provides water to 504,000 acres of land between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
While it's below average, Johnson says they'll make it work for the growing season, while others are finding alternative drought-like crops to plant.
“Guys are looking at their total amount of acres and maybe what they can spare and do a few less intense or high water using crops and swapping them out for ones that would consume much less,” he said.
While the end results are unknown, both Johnson and Westwood say all they can do now is hope for a wet spring.
“Irrigators are very resourceful and I truly believe they will be able to find water to grow a satisfactory crop,” Westwood said.
“Will it be a bumper crop this year? That'll all depend on whether we get additional precipitation.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: Early April storms strike
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
Drug smuggler who tried to bring $3.5M worth of cocaine into Canada handed 9-year prison sentence
A drug smuggler was sentenced to nine years in prison for trying to bring more than 70 kilograms of cocaine over the Pacific Highway border crossing in B.C., officials say.
Israel advocates ask court to freeze Canadian funding for UNRWA, citing Hamas claims
Israel advocates are asking the Federal Court to reverse Ottawa's decision to continue funding the main United Nations agency supporting Palestinians.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS
Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.
Lethbridge
-
Canada, U.S to launch investigation into downstream pollution caused by B.C. coal mining
Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.
-
Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
-
Hurricanes go down in double overtime heartbreaker as they get swept out of WHL playoffs by Swift Current
The Lethbridge Hurricanes have once again been bounced out of the WHL playoffs, thanks to a heart-breaking 5-4 double overtime defeat Wednesday at the Enmax Centre.
Vancouver
-
North Vancouver resident loses nearly $5K through smishing scam
A North Vancouver resident is out nearly $5,000 after falling for a smishing scam in which the fraudster poses as police.
-
Increased oversight for B.C. jail guards coming with Police Act amendments
B.C.’s police watchdog could soon have the power to investigate jail guards involved in incidents where someone dies or is seriously harmed and to forward reports for consideration of criminal charges in these cases.
-
Why Canada should prioritize protecting wild pollinator populations: UBC study
Better protections for wild pollinator populations in Canada could result in major financial gains for farmers while increasing food security across the nation, according to a new B.C.-based study.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
-
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged with murder in February shooting
After a month of investigation, police have charged two men for a fatal February shooting in Saskatoon.
-
'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.
Regina
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
Toronto
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Toronto drivers to see a 'very painful summer at the pumps' as steep prices continue: expert
Drivers are already paying more to fill up than they were last year ago thanks to a recent run-up in the price of gas and one industry analyst is warning that it could be a “very painful summer at the pumps.”
Montreal
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
More than 100,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
More than 100,000 customers remain without power across Quebec after snow blanketed the province Thursday.
-
Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West
A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Iconic N.B. covered bridge will be blocked to traffic during total solar eclipse
Traffic will be blocked from crossing the world’s longest covered bridge in New Brunswick on Monday afternoon as a total solar eclipse passes overhead.
-
Patients left scrambling after Quispamsis, N.B., orthodontist abruptly closes practice
Dr. John Sherrard Orthodontist in Quispamsis, N.B., announced through its website it was closing its shop for good with no warning to patients or reason given.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
-
Man charged following attack inside Burger King
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man following an attack at a Burger King that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Spring snowstorm brings 15 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 15 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
After 25 years, Sudbury’s Dog House serves final round of beer and wings
After almost 25 years of serving wings and beer across the street from Sudbury Arena, the Dog House has closed its doors for good.
Barrie
-
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
-
OPP officer convicted of assault dodges jail time with suspended sentence
Constable Bailey Nicholls of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was handed a suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting an Orillia woman during an arrest more than four years ago - a sentence that will likely save her job in law enforcement.
-
OPP charged 2 suspects with shoplifting from retail store
On Wednesday, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals with shoplifting from a retail store in Bracebridge.
Kitchener
-
$250 parking spot? Kitchener tenants battle landlord over parking price pressure
An ongoing battle between a landlord and tenants in Kitchener has sunk to a new low – a price hike for underground parking.
-
Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph
Police ordered a Guelph man to get on the ground at gunpoint on Thursday morning, believing he may be armed with a weapon.
-
Wilmot farmland owners still in the dark about next steps on expropriation
Farmers in Wilmot Township are getting ready to start seeding because the Region of Waterloo has been radio silent about plans to either buy their land or expropriate it.
London
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks.
-
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
Windsor
-
'I didn’t expect my religion teacher to have that conversation with me': Complainant testifies against former Windsor teacher
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is on trial for eight sex offences – against two complainants - for allegations ranging from 2015 to 2019.
-
Suspect wanted in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged sexual assault on the St. Clair College campus.
-
65,000 native trees to be planted in Windsor-Essex region soon
Upwards of 65,000 native trees are expected to be planted in Windsor-Essex this year by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) with the spring planting season about to get underway.