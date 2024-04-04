Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.

On Wednesday, the SMRID revealed eight inches of water per acre will be allocated this summer – a drop of about 50 per cent compared to normal.

“A typical allocation for us in a typical water supply year – or average water supply year – is about 16 inches,” said David Westwood, general manager of the SMRID.

Westwood says the set amount will now allow more wiggle room depending on spring precipitation.

Heading into another potential drought-like summer, he believes the number is high enough to get irrigators through.

“Now that they know (the) number they can finalize their plans, they're ready for it and will make it work along with other measures in the province dealing with drought that we have in the southern half of the province that we're all looking towards,” Westwood said.

One of those preparing for a busy season is Johnson Fresh Farms. Co-owner James Johnson says the hot weather in the summer is great for Taber corn, but the need for water is just as important.

“Early season corn, it's in the ground much shorter and it'll use much less water than our late season corn,” Johnson explained. “But, on average – between our early and our late – right around 15 inches would be preferred.”

The SMRID provides water to 504,000 acres of land between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

While it's below average, Johnson says they'll make it work for the growing season, while others are finding alternative drought-like crops to plant.

“Guys are looking at their total amount of acres and maybe what they can spare and do a few less intense or high water using crops and swapping them out for ones that would consume much less,” he said.

While the end results are unknown, both Johnson and Westwood say all they can do now is hope for a wet spring.

“Irrigators are very resourceful and I truly believe they will be able to find water to grow a satisfactory crop,” Westwood said.

“Will it be a bumper crop this year? That'll all depend on whether we get additional precipitation.”