Southern Alberta monolith moving

MAYCROFT, Alta. -

The monolith that's stood watch in a field next to the Maycroft Provincial Recreation Area since January 2021 will soon have a new home.

Elizabeth Williams, the artist behind the monolith, says it's simply time to move on.

"You know, all stories come to a close. One hundred per cent grateful, nothing but grateful that this location has been available to us. And it's just time to move along," Williams said.

It's unclear when the monolith will move and where to, but Williams has been in contact with several institutions interested in hosting it.

Williams and a group of supporters of the artwork held a closing ceremony for it this weekend to celebrate its run at the Maycroft site.

Several monoliths like the one in southern Alberta popped up across North America, in places like Utah and California, around roughly the same time.

Most of those monoliths came with no explanation, but the one near Maycroft does have a story.

"The monolith was put up to draw attention to the threat to this landscape. It was a way to catch people's eye and make them aware to the eastern slope of Alberta," Williams said.

In May 2020, the Alberta government rescinded its 1976 coal policy, which imposed varying degrees of restrictions on coal development in the Alberta Rockies.

"This is a generational issue and we've come to a moment where all of our futures are in jeopardy. This is all a result of the UCP not thinking this through. Our water future is at risk and the long-term effects will be irreversible," said Dave Eaton, spokesperson for Protect Alberta’s Rockies and Headwaters, in a statement.

Williams says her goal was to draw attention to the threats on these landscapes so Albertans would be encouraged to reach out to their elected officials.

Supporters of the 1976 policy believe the monolith has helped get Albertans talking about the coal-mining debate.

"The monolith has definitely had an impact, I don't think the role of the monolith is over yet," said Michael Sawyer, environmental activist.