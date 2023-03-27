Southern Alberta monolith moving

It's unclear when the monolith will move and where to, but artist Elizabeth Williams has been in contact with several institutions interested in hosting it. It's unclear when the monolith will move and where to, but artist Elizabeth Williams has been in contact with several institutions interested in hosting it.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina