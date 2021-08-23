CALGARY -- Mounties have released a composite sketch of a suspect after a teenage boy reported being propositioned in a town east of Calgary.

Gleichen RCMP officers responded to the town's main street late in the morning of July 28 following reports an unknown male had approached a 13-year-old and offered him money for sex.

The suspect, who has not been located, is described as:

A man believed to be in his 50s;

Having grey hair and blue eyes; and

Wearing glasses and a blue and white plaid shirt.

The man was reportedly driving a newer model, light coloured GMC pickup truck with aftermarket lights.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the composite sketch is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP detachment at 403-734-3923. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Gleichen is located approximately 60 kilometres east of Calgary.

A man with a similar description is wanted in connection with an Aug. 9 incident in Blackfalds, Alta., north of Red Deer, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly approached by a driver and told to enter his vehicle. RCMP have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.