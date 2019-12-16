LETHBRIDGE -- A Mountain View couple says they’re overwhelmed by the support they’ve received since their two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer in November.

Sydnee and Tyrel Smith have three children: three-year-old Tell, two-year-old Bo, and six-month-old Scout. Sydnee Smith said Bo started showing signs of being sick when they were getting ready for a Christmas party.

"“She was saying that her stomach hurt, like being really sensitive when we picked her up, to the point where she was just screaming," she said.

At first, doctors couldn’t find any obvious reasons for Bo’s illness. Even her blood work appeared to be normal.

But when the symptoms continued, Bo was sent to Lethbridge for an ultrasound scan.

"And they saw something growing on her kidney," Smith said.

Bo was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms cancer, also known as nephroblastoma. It’s a rare form of kidney cancer that primarily affects children between three and four years of age.

"It takes your breath away, when someone tells you your daughter has cancer," said Smith. "Cancer was not on my radar, because she was such a happy, healthy, little girl."

Bo has already undergone surgery to place a CVC line (central venous catheter) in her neck, so that chemotherapy can be administered without using a needle.

She has received two rounds of chemotherapy so far, and is scheduled for a third round on Wednesday. Smith said if the treatment goes well, doctors plan to remove Bo’s cancerous kidney in mid-January.

Bo’s aunt, Karlee Durfey, said the treatment means weekly trips to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

"I feel as an aunt, you kind of wish you could take it away from her, and take it upon yourself," she said.

Durfey felt one way she could help was to set up a crowdfunding campaign to help offset some of the financial pressure on Tyrel and Sydnee.

"I guess I kind of took matters in my own hands, and created that," she said.

The GoFundMe page, titled Bo & the Smith Family, immediately took off, raising $12,000 on the first day and more than $14,000 after a week.

Durfey said she was overwhelmed by the response.

"I was shocked, and I wasn't. I knew that there were a lot of people around us, and a lot of people in the community that would see it and be willing to help."

Durfey said that Tyrel Smith, an apprentice electrician, wiould have to take time off as Bo undergoes surgery and chemotherapy.

"Instead of him having to worry about that and being in a rush to get back to work, it’s just nice to have some security," she said.

The Smiths have received support in other ways too. A Cardston business, Ray’s Beef Jerky, held afund raiser, and a neighbor offered to buy new tires for their vehicle, so they could travel safely to and from appointments in Calgary.

Smith said another positive thing to come from the GoFundMe appeal has been the positive messages that have come from people.

"A few people reached out to us, and told us they either had a niece or granddaughter or a child themselves, that were diagnosed with this type of cancer," she said. "And some of them are 45, with four kids now; one is a public defender, so it gives us a lot of hope."

She added that Bo has been treated so well by nurses at the Alberta Children’s Hospital that she is actually looking forward to her next visit this week.

Smith said if Bo’s treatment goes well and they don’t need all the money they’ve raised, the family plans to pay it forward and donate the excess funds in Bo’s name to the Alberta Children’s Hospital to help other families facing the strain of having to cope with a childhood illness.