Southwest Calgary blaze confined to empty home
An empty house was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.
It happened around three a.m., on the 17000 block of 53 Street S.W.
The house is located on the property of an RV storage facility. It appeared to be the only structure damaged.
An investigation into how the fire started is underway.
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
‘Harmful or beneficial?’ Researchers weigh the aquatic impact of melting glaciers
New research has found that climate change could cause more than 100,000 tonnes of micro-organisms to be released into natural ecosystems every year, a result of melting glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. The ramifications of this, however, remain unknown.
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
Second-degree murder charge laid in Red Deer death
RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of Brandon Loughlin in Red Deer on Oct. 13.
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.
Richmond, B.C., 'tax protester' gets 30-month sentence, $120K in fines, CRA says
A B.C. man who evaded more than $120,000 worth of taxes more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
$5M winning lotto ticket sold in Metro Vancouver
Someone who purchased a ticket for Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 draw in Richmond has won a multi-million dollar jackpot, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
N.S. man, 58, dies after collision in construction zone
A 58-year-old man from Lower South River, N.S., has died after suffering serious injuries in a motor vehicle collision.
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
Company Christmas parties making post-pandemic return
COVID-19 made company Christmas parties a thing of the past, but in 2022, they are happening once again.
Nanaimo Clippers Remembrance Day jersey headed to Hockey Hall of Fame
The jersey Nanaimo Clippers forward Rylan Yates wore during the team's Remembrance Day game this year has been shipped to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto (HHOF) at the hall's request.
Island medical lab reopening after staff shortage forced closure
A Vancouver Island medical lab that closed in August due to a lack of staff will be reopening Tuesday.
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report
A report from influential Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that CF Montreal and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone is heading to English Championship club Watford for a record fee.
Minister angered over vandalism causing phone outages in La Tuque, Que.
Despite the thousands of kilometres that separate Quebec from Germany and Belgium, that didn't stop federal minister François-Philippe Champagne from reacting strongly to the major blackout that deprived residents of La Tuque, in the Mauricie region, of their access to residential telephone lines and the Internet for several hours on Saturday.
Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.
Reinforcements arrive at CHEO and CUPE releases contract vote results: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Person critically injured after stabbing in Kitchener: police
One person has been sent to hospital with what police call “critical injuries” after a stabbing in Kitchener.
ATV rider airlifted to hospital after crash near Mount Forest
Police are appealing to the public for information after a late night ATV crash near Mount Forest.
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
Saskatoon Fire Department investigating arson in condo suite
The Saskatoon Fire Department evacuated a condo building in the Wildwood neighbourhood while responding to a condo blaze an investigator has deemed suspicious.
Saskatoon RCMP, STARS ambulance respond to train and vehicle highway collision
The Saskatoon RCMP and STARS air ambulance responded to a serious collision between a train and a vehicle on Highway 16 on Sunday.
Population of Saskatchewan passes 1.2M landmark
The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that the province’s population has reached 1.2 million people.
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
Sudbury plays host to FIRST robotics competition
Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School played host to the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Qualifier with students competing from across Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, Bruce County and Toronto. Teams had to use their robots to complete different challenges, using pylons while amassing points.
Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen Audi
A Winnipeg woman faces numerous charges after a car theft and brief chase in the North End last week.
'It's fabulous in every respect': The Leaf opens at Assiniboine Park
Winnipeggers who have been watching construction progress in Assiniboine Park over the last few years can now satisfy their curiosity – The Leaf is finally open to the public.
'A phenomenal team and volunteers': 51st Canadian Western Agribition deemed a success
After a busy week, the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) came to a close following a busy week.
Population of Saskatchewan passes 1.2M landmark
The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that the province’s population has reached 1.2 million people.
'It's going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.