'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child

A community just south of Calgary is rallying around a terminally sick little boy.

On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.

"I was speechless. I didn't know what to say. … No words could express how grateful we were to see all those people and just to find out how many more people were in our corner that we didn't know we had. It's been amazing," Katie said.

Tucker was born last December and shortly after, he started suffering from seizures, low muscle tone and difficulty breathing.

The family's Christmas was spent in the NICU at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

He was later diagnosed with D-bifunctional protein deficiency, a rare genetic disorder.

His family says he has a life expectancy of two years and that his case is more severe since he was diagnosed shortly after birth.

"Every extra day we get has been an absolute blessing because we didn't think we were going to get it," Katie said.

Tucker is now 10 months old and can't sit up, hold his head up or support any of his limbs.

He suffers from up to 40 seizures a day, and is in a brace 24-7 to prevent his hips from dislocating.

"It's definitely been a challenge adjusting to a lot of different things," Katie said.

"How can we make this time the best for him?"

According to people at the RV park, the family maintained a low profile with residents not knowing they had a terminally ill child.

When word got around in early October, the community wanted to help.

"After learning (their) story, a group of residents here at the park got together and started going around and getting donations," said Country Lane Estates resident Chris Cutler.

More than 100 people pitched in and on Oct. 12, the family was surprised with the money.

"Their commitment to Tucker and taking care of him is phenomenal to witness," said resident Cheryl Williams, who also helped organize the fundraiser.

"We just felt that if everyone gives a penny, it's money that can go toward a good cause and so our residents here were absolutely phenomenal."

The funds will go toward helping the family pay for mobility equipment.

Those still looking to donate can do so through e-transfer to tucker.macleod2023@gmail.com.