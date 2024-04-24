Speed potentially a factor in Calgary crash that injured 3

Calgary police are asking witnesses to a weekend crash that injured three people to come forward.

It happened in the intersection of 16 Avenue and First Street N.E. shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 20.

Police say an eastbound Audi S5 hit a Honda Civic as it turned from westbound 16 Avenue N.E. onto southbound First Street N.E.

The collision caused the Honda to spin, coming to rest on a median, while the Audi mounted the curb and hit a building along 16 Avenue N.E.

The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, while his 19-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

While police say alcohol isn't believed to be a factor in the crash, they are investigating speed as playing a role.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.