Spring construction project closes Trans-Canada Highway in Kicking Horse Canyon
Drivers planning to head west into B.C. will need to take a longer route as construction is scheduled to close Highway 1 near Golden.
According to 511 Alberta, the fourth phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will begin at noon on April 19, with work continuing for approximately a month.
As a result, the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to all traffic between Golden Donald Upper Road and Yoho Bridge, which is located four kilometres east of Golden.
Drivers can take Highway 93S and then Highway 95 to bypass the construction zone, but the extra distance will add approximately an hour and a half to the journey.
BC Transportation says on its website that this is the final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, which is meant to "improve safety."
"The traffic management strategy is designed to minimize and mitigate traffic disruptions while allowing the work to proceed safely and on schedule," officials wrote.
The construction will result in a wider and realigned highway through the previous two-lane canyon section that authorities said was "severely constrained."
The work is expected to wrap up at noon on May 20.
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine on Monday in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country's defences ahead of an all-out assault on the east.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
New IKEA room set modelled after Edmonton designer's home
Justine Ma says IKEA's interior design team took inspiration from her family and their home to design a bright and colourful space.
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith among NHL's three stars of the week
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts.
B.C. teen who promised to get 'American Idol' logo tattooed on buttocks cracks this season's top 20
A teenager from British Columbia was able to hold on another week, earning a place in the top 20 on this season of 'American Idol.'
What lives in Vancouver's False Creek? Local underwater photographer documents restoration
Murky with boat sewage and other pollutants, Vancouver's False Creek isn't a place to go for a swim, but it's still home to an abundance of marine life under the surface.
Vancouver police search for missing 35-year-old man
Vancouver police are asking for help locating a man last seen leaving International Village on Wednesday.
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Caught on cam: Orcas swim through middle of Vancouver Island marina
A group of orcas came startlingly close to moored boats in Comox, B.C. this weekend, which thrilled onlookers on the docks.
-
DEVELOPING | Nanaimo ferry travellers delayed for hours as sailings fill up
Ferry travellers from Nanaimo, B.C., to the Lower Mainland are in for long waits Monday as cancellations and traffic volumes are causing a severe backlog for those trying to leave the island.
Greater Victoria wind warning in effect, thousands on Vancouver Island lose power
Greater Victoria and sections of Vancouver Island were under high wind warnings Monday morning as BC Hydro reported outages affecting thousands of island customers.
Parts of southern Ontario about to be hit by spring snowstorm. This is when it will start
A spring storm is headed towards parts of southern Ontario with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of the province.
Sunwing Airlines system issue forces numerous flight delays at Montreal airport
Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport have been delayed due to technical issues.
WEATHER | Flood warning in effect for Quebec City; Montreal in for some snow
A storm surge warning is in effect for the Quebec City area as rising waters make for possible floods in the area, and while Montreal should see less storm impact, it's expected to get some snow.
'There’s a whole chain reaction to this': doctor uneasy as ERs tip over capacity
Rising cases of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are bogging down Quebec hospitals, and Dr. Christopher Labos is advising the province to take action before it’s too late.
Here's when the spring snow is supposed to start in Ottawa
Winter might officially be over, but at least one more blast of spring snow is on the way for Ottawa.
Rising prices fuel driver frustrations at Ottawa gas stations
Ottawa motorists are fuming over the rise in gasoline prices, following a 15 cent a litre increase over the past five days.
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,301, ICU admissions cross 200
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital sits at 1,301 as ICU admissions linked to the disease cross the 200 mark for the first time since mid-March.
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
Man bites police during arrest in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say one of their officers was bitten by a man during an arrest in Kitchener.
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.
Saskatoon's Woodlawn Cemetery is running out of burial sites, report says
Saskatoon's planning committee has approved in principle a 257-page master plan for the future of Woodlawn Cemetery.
U of S extends mask mandate after hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported on campus
The University of Saskatchewan has extended its mask mandate at campuses and indoor locations until June 30.
Major search effort for two missing men in plane
Search and rescue crews are ramping up efforts to find two men after their plane did not arrive at its destination in northern Ontario on Thursday night, military officials say.
Jury awards US$450,000 to employee who declined birthday party
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets must remain part of Laurentian insolvency process: court documents
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets worth $6.39 million must remain part of the insolvency process at Laurentian University, say court documents filed by the monitor of the process.
'There will be some shovelling': Alberta clipper could make this winter Winnipeg’s second snowiest
A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Sask. workplace injuries up slightly in 2021: worker's compensation board
The Saskatchewan Workers Compensation Board reported a slight increase to the provincial injury rate in 2021, according to its annual report.
Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.