Spring construction project closes Trans-Canada Highway in Kicking Horse Canyon

The final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with the Hwy. 1 closure expected to remain in place until late May. (Supplied/BC Transportation) The final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with the Hwy. 1 closure expected to remain in place until late May. (Supplied/BC Transportation)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine on Monday in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country's defences ahead of an all-out assault on the east.

Emergency workers clear up debris after an airstrike hit a tire shop in the western city of Lviv, Ukraine, Monday April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Philip Crowther)

U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina