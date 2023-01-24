Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police

Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell CTV News that officers were called to the scene, near Barlow Trail and Peigan Trail S.E., around 4:30 p.m.

Police say they responded after receiving information that two men were fighting at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Officials say one person was stabbed in the incident.

EMS took the victim, who was in serious, but stable, condition to Foothills Medical Centre.

Police say a suspect has been arrested and the scene has been blocked off for the time being.

The investigation is ongoing.