CALGARY
Calgary

    • Stampede Elm comes down after more than 125 years

    A big elm tree that had grown in the parking lot of the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years was cut down on Monday. A big elm tree that had grown in the parking lot of the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years was cut down on Monday.
    A big elm tree that had grown in the parking lot of the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years was cut down on Monday.

    The tree was affectionately known as the Stampede Elm.

    Crews removed it on Monday after the decision was made that it had to go to make room for the new event centre.

    City officials say it could not have been replanted, because a crack in a branch meant it likely would not survive.

    However, a number of branches from the tree are being cultivated and seeds were harvested and are already growing in nurseries.

