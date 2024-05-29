Stampeders receiver Malik Henry to undergo season-ending knee surgery after practice injury

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry is expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering a patellar tendon injury at practice on Tuesday.

The American receiver was placed on the six-game injury list in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation after seeing Malik work so hard to come back from his Achilles tendon injury last year,” Dave Dickenson, the Stampeders general manager and head coach, said in a press release.

“As an organization, we will do everything we can to support Malik. In the meantime, we have to continue in our preparations for the season and have everyone step up to help fill the void.”

Henry missed most of the 2023 season due to a non-contact Achilles injury, only suiting up in three games.

The 27-year-old had a breakout season in 2022, tallying 1,023 yards on 62 receptions along with eight touchdowns.

The Stampeders signed Henry to a three-year contract extension in 2022 that would keep him with the team through 2025.