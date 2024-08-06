Stamps hope momentum from Sunday's big comeback win carries over to the road
The Calgary Stampeders needed someone to step up on offence against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night.
It happened in the fourth quarter.
Trailing the Argos 23-6, Jake Maier dropped back and hooked up with Marken Michel in the endzone.
It was a huge touchdown and ended up changing the momentum of the game.
The Stamps would go on to beat the Argos 27-23 and evened their record at 4-4 on the season.
Michel got the nod for the CFL's honour roll this week and was happy to contribute to the win.
"We have a great room full of guys who are just great playmakers," said the 31-year-old receiver.
"Anyone in that room could've made those plays. It just happened that the ball came my way and I was the guy that had to set the spark for the team and I enjoy that"
Defence came up big
It wasn't just Michel who turned the tide against the Argonauts.
The defence also played a big role.
They had six sacks on the evening and after letting quarterback Cameron Dukes run wild in the first half, they basically shut him down in the second half.
Rookie defensive lineman Clarence Hicks had one of the sacks and he knew the defence had to pick up their game in order to help out in the comeback.
"When we seen the offence, they weren't clicking yet," said the 25-year-old.
"We needed to help them get hyped up and we felt like we were a little draggy in the first half so we told ourselves we need to step up and play better."
Teams face each other again this week
It's a short week for both the Stamps and the Argos, as they face each other again Friday night in Toronto.
Defensive back Kobe Williams, who registered his 100th career tackle on Sunday night, says his team has to move on and think about Friday night's game.
"It's really no thinking and just ball at the end of the day," said the 25-year-old.
"It's just ball and in-game adjustments and seeing what this team is wanting to do and they see what we want to do and just basing it off of last game and whoever comes out with the momentum and whoever comes out ready to play will take it."
Stamps still looking for first road win
With the win over the Argos, the Stamps improved to 4-4 on the season.
At home, they've been a perfect 4-0.
On the road, it's a completely different story.
The Stamps have yet to win a game away from McMahon stadium.
Head coach and GM Dave Dickenson knows that will have to change.
"Hopefully, the momentum will carry us forward and though each game has got its own identity, I do feel like our guys are excited to give it a shot. Yeah, we're 0-4 on the road and 4-0 at home. What's the difference? I'm not sure but I think we've just got to start off with a first win and see what happens."
