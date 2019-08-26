

CTV News Calgary





Stettler RCMP are looking for information about two males suspected of stealing from a Stettler gas station.

The incident in question took place August 20, around 3 a..m. when two males entered the gas station and stole an undisclosed amount of product.

The men, whose photos were captured on surveillance video, were driving a blue Dodge Ram at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Stettler RCMP or Crimestoppers.