CALGARY -- A few stolen bales of hay led Piikani Nation RCMP to a stash of firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, a stolen truck -- and a slew of charges for a 33-year-old Fort Vermillion, Alta., man.

Monday January 6, Piikani Nation RCMP identified a number of hay bales stolen from Pincher Creek, at a residence near Brocket, Alta.

Police obtained a warrant to enter the residence, where they discovered a man who they arrested.

During the subsequent search of the residence, officers also discovered 14 firearms, ammunition, and some methamphetamine. They also discovered a truck that had been reported stolen out of Pincher Creek earlier Monday morning.

33-year-old Jessie Flett faces numerous charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and also less than $5000, mischief over $5000, two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine, alter/destroy/remove a VIN number, 11 counts of careless use of a firearm, 14 counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and two counts of fail to comply with Recognizance.

"The search warrant that was executed is a great example of an intelligence-led investigation, where stolen property, firearms, and illicit drugs were recovered," said Cst. Russell Stepanick of the Piikani RCMP detachment.

Following a judicial release hearing, Flett was remanded. He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on January 9, 2020.