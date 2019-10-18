CALGARY – One man is in custody following a Thursday afternoon collision in an Airdrie parking lot and the subsequent getaway attempt that ended in Calgary.

According to police officials, a marked RCMP cruiser was in the parking lot of the No Frills in Airdrie at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday when a Ford F-250 pickup truck rammed the RCMP vehicle. RCMP say the ramming was intentional and the offending vehicle was determined to be stolen.

The burgundy truck was tracked to Calgary and the Calgary Police Service was notified. With assistance from the HAWCS helicopter, the suspect vehicle was spotted on Edmonton Trail N.E., near Bridgeland.

The driver of the stolen truck attempted to continue his getaway on foot but was apprehended by CPS members. The arrest occurred roughly 40 minutes after the ramming incident.

Charges are pending in connection with Thursday's events. The suspect's identity has not been released.