CALGARY -- A Stoney Nakoda man was charged Friday in the death of a six-month-old infant.

On Aug. 25, police responded to a request for a welfare check at a home, where they discovered the body of the infant. A subsequent investigation determined that the cause of death was homicide.

Tyriq Lyman Kootenay, 21, of Stoney Nakoda was charged with second-degree murder.

Kootenay faces additional charges of assault causing bodily harm and choking with intent from a separate incident involving a 24-year-old female.

Following a judicial hearing, Kootenay was remanded into custody.

He will next appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on all charges Oct. 5, 2021.