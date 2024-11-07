Stoney Trail closed due to crash at 17 Avenue S.W.

Stoney Trail was shut down Thursday morning following a serious crash in the southwest.

At about 6:30 a.m., emergency services were called to a scene on Calgary's ring road at 17 Avenue near Old Banff Coach Road S.W.

Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway for the incident.

As of 7:30 a.m., that closure remained in effect.

There was also no access to southbound Stoney Trail from Bow Trail S.W., so drivers were advised to take an alternate route.