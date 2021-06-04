CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP are seeking public assistance to help locate 64-year-old Garth Francis Langhorst, who was reported missing Thursday night at 10:38 p.m.

Langhorst is known to have troubles with his memory and police say he's vulnerable.

He's described as a Caucasian male, 175 centimetres (5'9"), 63 kilos (139 pounds), with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, black jacket and running shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3964. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.