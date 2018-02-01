Student associations at many post-secondary institutions in Alberta and across Canada have been on the receiving end of goods delivered to their doorsteps by Amazon since the beginning of the school year.

No one ordered the packages and since they’re sent anonymously, there’s no information on who sent them.

As for what’s inside the boxes, the items range from light bulbs, electronic equipment, car accessories, face products to sex toys.

So far in Alberta, Mount Royal University has received 32 packages while the students’ union at the University of Lethbridge has gotten 34. The U of C Student Union has only gotten one.

In Edmonton, MacEwan University says it’s gotten a number of packages, including three on Thursday.

Officials at the University of Alberta say they haven’t been keeping track, opting to send back the mysterious packages immediately without opening them.

In a statement, Amazon says that sending unsolicited packages is against their policy and the sellers did not obtain any information from them that allowed them to mail the packages to the Student Unions.

The company said it would also be taking action.

“We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action.”

Meanwhile RCMP says that the mysterious packages are likely part of a marketing ploy by Chinese companies targeting students.

There are no reports of anyone being harmed by the contents and there have been no demand for money made.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)