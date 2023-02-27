'Students, teachers and schools deserve better': Alberta teachers calls for education funding increase

Albertans are waiting to see how the government will manage the province's finances after a lucrative year fuelled by high energy prices.

In its mid-year forecast, the province said it expects to finish the fiscal year, which concludes at the end of March, with a surplus of $12.3 billion, despite already doling out some costly affordability measures to the tune of $2.8 billion.

Tuesday's budget will give constituents a look at how the province plans to manage Alberta's healthy coffers. The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) hopes to see a notable bump in education funding.

Our students, teachers and schools deserve better. Time for @ABDanielleSmith and the government to fully fund the education system. #standforeducation #fundourschools https://t.co/pN8uhBybuR — jason schilling (@schill_dawg) February 26, 2023

On Twitter, the ATA pointed to the latest data available from Statistics Canada from 2019-20 that shows, at that time, Alberta was dead last when it comes to per-pupil school board operating expenditures.

The 2022-23 budget included a 1.7 per cent boost in education spending compared to the previous year, with a significant increase in charter schools funding.

According to Statistics Canada, the previous education budget of $8.4 billion put the province in line with the same level of funding Albertans saw in 2016.

With the cost of goods and wages continually increasing, the current state of education funding in the province sparked rallies over the past year.

CTV News has reached out to the ATA and the education minister's office for comment.