Suicide deaths in Alberta in 2020 about half of what was recorded last year
Alberta's suicide rate for 2020 is 19 per cent lower than the five-year average, Kenney said this week. (File)
CALGARY -- While the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many of the other issues facing Albertans this year, has taken a serious toll on the mental health of many people, the province's suicide rate is much lower than in previous years, CTV News has learned.
The data, obtained from Alberta Justice, indicates the number of people who died of suicide in 2020 is 387, more than 200 less that the number recorded in 2019 (601).
Officials say the data for both 2019 and 2020 is subject to change as medical investigations on the deaths from those years are being finalized, but the totals for this year are still well below the average.
The highest number of suicides in Alberta was recorded in 2015 (668), a year after the economic downturn first started.
Jason Kenney, during a Facebook live update Wednesday, said the drop in suicide in 2020 is 19 per cent lower than the five-year average.
"We've been tracking suicides since then and they continue to be below the average of the last several years," he said. "Basically suicides are down. I know that, to many, that's not intuitive – it seems contrary."
That's not to say people haven't taken their own lives as result of the pandemic, Kenney said, as he added many continue to struggle with their own mental health challenges.
"Perhaps all of the pent-up anxiety will manifest itself in an increase in that rate next year but so far, thankfully, that's not been the case."
FUNDING TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH OF ALBERTANS
While the statistics have not reflected the tragic outcome of mental health struggles this year, the Alberta government is still doing all it can to help those in need.
Much of the support comes from its $53 million COVID Mental Health and Addiction Action Plan, which was launched after experts identified the mental health challenge faced by many Albertans.
"This included the expansion of phone and online supports, including the Addiction Helpline, the Mental Health Helpline, Kids Help Phone, Crisis Text Line Alberta and Alberta 211," said Blaise Boehmer, press secretary for Alberta Justice and Solicitior General Kaycee Madu in an email to CTV News.
"In addition, this funding supported $25 million for a community grant program to enhance local mental health and addiction recovery across the province."
ALBERTA STILL LEADS COUNTRY IN STRESS
A report, released earlier this week, found Albertans were suffering the most stress among all Canadians.
Morneau Shepell's Mental Health Index found the numbers dropped by 11.1 points from the initial, pre-pandemic benchmark of 75.
Officials with Calgary's Distress Centre say they are still fielding a huge amount of calls connected to pandemic stress.
Diane Jones Konihowski told CTV News this week that Calgarians are struggling with a number of issues – anxiety, depression, isolation and loneliness.
Number of suicides in Alberta since 2015 (Source: Alberta Justice)
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019*
|
2020*
|
Jan
|
66
|
49
|
61
|
47
|
43
|
48
|
Feb
|
32
|
54
|
46
|
53
|
49
|
47
|
Mar
|
64
|
42
|
58
|
54
|
68
|
44
|
Apr
|
61
|
57
|
52
|
55
|
58
|
39
|
May
|
51
|
42
|
57
|
49
|
52
|
51
|
Jun
|
58
|
49
|
51
|
61
|
34
|
39
|
Jul
|
68
|
60
|
47
|
50
|
46
|
51
|
Aug
|
43
|
46
|
62
|
46
|
46
|
68
|
Sep
|
62
|
62
|
56
|
54
|
40
|
35
|
Oct
|
59
|
54
|
53
|
46
|
59
|
44
|
Nov
|
55
|
47
|
41
|
59
|
55
|
24
|
Dec
|
47
|
47
|
63
|
56
|
51
|
|
Total
|
668
|
609
|
647
|
630
|
601
|
387
(With files from Kevin Fleming)