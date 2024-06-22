Superheroes take over southeast Calgary park to help children with diverse needs

Almost 200 Calgarians dressed as their favourite superhero to participate in the 17TH Annual Race for Pace.

Saturday’s fun run was held at the Remington Development Corporation, 200 Quarry Park Blvd S.E. and benefitted Pacekids.

“Pacekids supports children with diverse needs through therapy, education and play,” says Margaret Varty, Pacekids fund development and marketing director.

“Proceeds from today are going to go to equipping a classroom with the resources they need to really help every child; that's everything from your craft supplies right up to wheelchairs and walkers," Varty added.

Each year Pacekids provides critical programs and services to more than 600 children and families.

Ashley Reist, whose five-year-old son Emmett has a congenital heart defect and Cerebral Palsy diagnosis, said the event was very important for her family.

“When Emmett started at Pacekids when he was three, he could not use his walker hardly at all. Last year was the first year we did the Race for Pace and he walked the whole kilometre all by himself, which was amazing.

"We all cried for him as he crossed the finish line, because we were just amazed that he had come so far being at pace in just one year.”

Pacekids was created in 1994 and serves children with autism, cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, Down Syndrome, brain Injury, speech and language delay in the Calgary area.

The run was hosted by CTV Calgary’s Alesia Fieldberg with goal of raising $25,000.00.