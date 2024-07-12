Surge survive absence of 5 players to top Bandits 97-94 at WinSport

Earlier this week, the Calgary Surge overcame the absence of three players to defeat the Edmonton Stingers. Thursday night, despite missing five guys, they did it again, defeating the Vancouver Bandits 97-94.

Missing their two leading scorers, Stefan Smith and Sean Miller-Moore, both out with lower-body injuries, along with a trio of others who are down in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, the Surge bent but didn’t break Thursday night against the Bandits.

After a quick start, they gave back a 17-point second quarter lead. Then, in target score time, they made a seven-point lead disappear.

But just when it appeared it might not be their night, centre Jordy Tshimanga got the ball down low and deposited a layup to give the Surge the win.

“There’s a bunch of new faces around,” said Surge coach Tyrell Vernon after the game, “But again, I think they’ve locked in defensively on what we’re trying to do.”

The Surge spread the scoring around, with Matthieu Kamba, Corey Davis Jr., Malcolm Duvivier and newly-signed Kyler Edwards all scoring between 18 and 20 points.

'It's basketball'

Vancouver was led by Kobe McEwen’s 25 points, while Australian Mitch Creek, who just signed with the team Sunday, added 24.

Creek has played around the world, including Puerto Rico, China, Australia and five NBA games, so he said having a good opening night wasn’t that big a shock.

“It’s basketball,” he said. “I didn’t come here and play ice hockey. If I did, I would’ve been really, really bad.

“Everyone looked at me before the game like, ‘who’s this white guy who’s coming in with tattoos?’ Creek added. “But when I started playing, my game kinda speaks for itself.”

With the win, the Surge moved to 8-7. The Bandits, 10-5, missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Next up for the Surge is a Sunday road game in Saskatoon, where they take on the Rattlers. Next up for the Bandits is a Saturday night game in Winnipeg against the Sea Bears.