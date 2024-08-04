82 people receive citizenship at McMahon Stadium before Stampeders game

Prior to kick-off between the Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts, a citizenship ceremony was held at McMahon Stadium on Sunday.

Eighty-two people from 24 different countries received their Canadian citizenship.

Bhaudeep Singh from India was one of them.

“I’m feeling very grateful for being a Canadian because Canada is so great for me,” he told CTV News.

The ceremony kicked off around 1:30 p.m. with former lieutenant governor Lois Mitchell there to address the wave of new citizens.

“I’ve been a very fortunate person,” said Mitchell. “It's really all about service, about giving back, and anytime we can give back, we should do it.”

Mitchell is a part-owner of the Calgary Stampeders, while her late husband Doug played in the Canadian Football League and was the commissioner in the 1980s.

During the ceremony, a video played explaining the rules of the game to the new citizens, dedicated to him.

Mitchell hopes those in attendance took away how welcome they are in Canada.

“Most of them they know soccer. I love soccer, too. My second favorite game, not my first,” said Mitchell. “I want them to understand there's this wonderful Canadian Football League and what it's all about and that's why I think for a lot of people, it's just teaching them something about the game."

The Calgary Stampeders provided free tickets to the new citizens and their families.

Later Sunday, the team was hosting its second-annual Heritage Night Market at Gridiron Gardens featuring numerous cultural groups displaying and celebrating different aspects of the heritage and culture.

“Calgary's growing with our new Canadian community, the cultural diversity and that's happening across the country. The CFL really is an extension of Canada and we want to connect with all Canadians. So every opportunity we can, we want to take these opportunities,” said Calgary Stampeders president Jay McNeil.

Creating a lasting memory for new Canadians, like Singh.

“CFL is really new to be and I’m trying to learn new things about it,” Singh said. “I like the sport. It’s very tough for beginners.”

The new citizens were also invited to sing the national anthem as part of the pre-game flag ceremony.