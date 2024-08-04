2 B.C. residents dead in Highway 22 collision north of Cremona

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:34 p.m. at the intersection of Range Road 303, north of Cremona.

Emergency workers tended to both occupants of a Toyota Corolla, but the 76-year-old man and 75-year-old woman from Qualicum Beach, B.C., were declared dead on scene.

The driver of a Ford F350 was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway .

Alberta RCMP expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.