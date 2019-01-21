

CTV Calgary Staff





Police have taken a man into custody after a marked, police cruiser was stolen from the city’s southwest on Monday afternoon.

The cruiser was taken from an area near 28 Avenue and 14 Street SW at about 1:25 p.m. after the officer stepped out of the vehicle to speak to a group of people.

“The situation was obviously dynamic as he pulled up on a group of people that matched the description,” said CPS Staff Sergeant Jeff Bell. “As he got out of the vehicle, he didn’t have a chance to secure the vehicle before he engaged in speaking with these individuals. Subsequently, one offender jumped into the police car that was left running and drove it away.”

HAWCS was called in to track the vehicle until it could be stopped safely. “Recognizing the public risk, we did everything possible to reduce any public risk.”

The vehicle was recovered at the SAIT parkade about 30 minutes later and a man was arrested at the scene. According to Bell, the suspect was found inside the stolen CPS unit and the responding police units had to 'make contact with the vehicle to stop it safely'. No firearms were discharged during the response.

The CPS Traffic Section is investigating and officials say a review is underway to prevent future incidents like this from happening.

“We have to deal with situation as it presents to us," said Bell. "Sometimes we don’t have the luxury to shut our vehicles off. This isn’t done for the convenience of staying warm. This is done obviously to deal with a call, a complaint, that had come in to the Calgary Police Service.”

“We’re going to review internally what happened so this doesn’t happen again.”

Police have not determined what prompted the suspect's decision to take the CPS unit. Charges are pending againt the suspect who has not been identified.