A 33-year-old Calgary man faces 52 charges, with additional charges pending, following an RCMP investigation into a recent increase in reports of theft of mail in Cochrane and its surrounding communities.

According to RCMP, Mark Adam Forrest was arrested in Calgary on Wednesday on 52 outstanding warrants on offences that include:

Identity fraud

Fraud

Possession of stolen property

Breaching conditions of release

Use of stolen credit cards

RCMP suspect the apprehension of Forrest will result in a decrease in mail theft in Cochrane, Bearspaw and Springbank.

“We believe that Mr. Forrest’s arrest will have a significant effect on the Calgary and Cochrane rural communities,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Cochrane RCMP crime reduction unit in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Additional charges are pending against the 33-year-old who, as of Wednesday afternoon, remains in police custody ahead of his appearance before a Justice of the Peace.