Suspect charged following spike in mail theft in Cochrane, Bearspaw and Springbank
A damaged community mailbox in Bearspaw on March 5, 2019 after mail was stolen days earlier
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 4:31PM MST
A 33-year-old Calgary man faces 52 charges, with additional charges pending, following an RCMP investigation into a recent increase in reports of theft of mail in Cochrane and its surrounding communities.
According to RCMP, Mark Adam Forrest was arrested in Calgary on Wednesday on 52 outstanding warrants on offences that include:
- Identity fraud
- Fraud
- Possession of stolen property
- Breaching conditions of release
- Use of stolen credit cards
RCMP suspect the apprehension of Forrest will result in a decrease in mail theft in Cochrane, Bearspaw and Springbank.
“We believe that Mr. Forrest’s arrest will have a significant effect on the Calgary and Cochrane rural communities,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Cochrane RCMP crime reduction unit in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
Additional charges are pending against the 33-year-old who, as of Wednesday afternoon, remains in police custody ahead of his appearance before a Justice of the Peace.