A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a Calgary Police Service cruiser on Monday and the subsequent police pursuit that ended in a parking garage at SAIT.

Early Monday afternoon, a CPS member responded to a location near the intersection of 28 Avenue and 14 Street Southwest. The officer exited the CPS cruiser with the vehicle still idling and approached a group of people.

One man entered the police unit and drove away from the scene. Police tracked the stolen vehicle from above with HAWCS. Approximately 30 minutes after the theft, unmarked police vehicles collided with the stolen cruiser in a parkade at SAIT and the suspect was arrested.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm 28-year-old Matthew Andrew MacGugan has been charged with:

Impersonating a police officer (two counts)

Theft of a motor vehicle

Hit-and-run

Dangerous driving

Breaching a recognizance (four counts)

MacGugan remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Wednesday, January 23.