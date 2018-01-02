CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect charged in carjacking on New Year's Day
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 12:11PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 8:18PM MST
A 49-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection with a violent carjacking on Northmount Drive on Monday.
Police were called to the scene, outside a Subway restaurant on Northmount Drive N.W., at about noon on January 1 for reports of a carjacking.
Police say that the victim was inside his car when a man approached him and allegedly pulled him out of the vehicle.
The suspect ran over the victim, a man in his 40s, as he fled the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and a suspect was arrested a short time later.
Daniel Everett Burt, 49, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run causing bodily harm.
There is no word on a court date.