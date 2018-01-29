A 39-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with an October 2017 shooting in the community of Montgomery that claimed the life of a 44-year-old man.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017 and a critically injured man suffering from a gunshot wound was located. The man was transported by ambulance to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Arnold Kerfont of Calgary.

On Saturday, January 27, officers arrested a suspect at an undisclosed location in connection with Kerfront’s death.

Armando Pepino Baccari, 39, of Calgary has been charged with second degree murder.

Baccari is scheduled to appear in court on February 5, 2018.