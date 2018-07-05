CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect in Canada Day sexual assault of teen in Red Deer arrested
Darrien Nepoose, 18, was arrested July 5 in Red Deer in connection with the Canada Day sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl (image: RCMP)
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 2:03PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 1:43PM MDT
The Red Deer RCMP detachment confirms an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Red Deer on Canada Day was arrested Thursday afternoon.
The aggravated sexual assault of the teenage girl occurred on the night of July 1 and was reported to police. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault and RCMP say the victim knew her attacker.
RCMP identified 18-year-old Darrien Nepoose of Red Deer as the suspect in the assault. A warrant was issued for Nepoose’s arrest and investigators suspected he may have travelled to Calgary.
Nepoose was arrested without incident on Thursday, July 5 at a residence in north Red Deer.