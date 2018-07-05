The Red Deer RCMP detachment confirms an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Red Deer on Canada Day was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The aggravated sexual assault of the teenage girl occurred on the night of July 1 and was reported to police. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault and RCMP say the victim knew her attacker.

RCMP identified 18-year-old Darrien Nepoose of Red Deer as the suspect in the assault. A warrant was issued for Nepoose’s arrest and investigators suspected he may have travelled to Calgary.

Nepoose was arrested without incident on Thursday, July 5 at a residence in north Red Deer.