Suspect sought after attempted copper wire theft results in downtown power outage

For nearly six hours, some Calgarians downtown were in the dark on Tuesday night.

An attempted copper wire theft shut down power to part of the city's core and now, police are investigating.

A suspect was attempting to steal copper wire from a vault along 7th Avenue and 9th Street S.W.

It caught fire and smoke could be seen coming from the area.

That was between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Police, fire crews and Enmax shut down several blocks as they investigated.

Power was restored just after 1 a.m.

Residents living along 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th avenues between 3rd and 11th streets S.W. were without electricity.

CTV spoke to one Staples employee who said she was working at the time of the power outage, something that shocked her as well as her coworkers.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.