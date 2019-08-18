Suspect sought after driver assaulted during carjacking
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:49AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 1:34PM MDT
Calgary police are working to track down a suspect believed to be responsible for an armed carjacking in the southeast.
Officers were called to the parking lot of a No Frills grocery store on 17 Avenue S.E. at about 7:22 p.m. after a man told them his car had been stolen by an armed suspect.
Police say the man told them he was pulled from his vehicle by an unknown individual. After a short struggle, the victim said his assailant pulled out a baton-like object and struck him with it.
He added he believed the suspect also had a knife.
The culprit then got into the victim's vehicle and drove away, hitting another vehicle in the process.
Police say they found a duffle bag, containing a number of shotgun shells, believed to be left behind by the culprit.
Investigators tell CTV News they have a good idea who the suspect is and expect to make an arrest soon.