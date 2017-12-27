Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a man believed to be responsible for the violent robbery of a woman in her 70s in the northeast.

Investigators say that on December 23, a man knocked on the front door of a home in the 200 block of Whiteview Road N.E.

The resident, a woman in her 70s answered the door and recognized the man as someone who had previously knocked on her door asking for donations but was not associated with any charity.

The woman allowed him inside and, at that point, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse and attempted to go through it.

The victim attempted to stop him, but the man struggled with her and pushed her down a set of stairs leading to the basement.

The suspect fled with the contents of the purse and the victim eventually contacted police.

She suffered minor injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Officials also offer the following tips for door-to-door solicitations for charities:

Double check with the Canada Revenue Agency to see if the charity you are giving to is registered

Never feel pressure to provide a donation urgently. Take time to do your research.

Look out for copycat organizations posing as reputable charities by using a similar name

If someone comes to your door, ask them to leave a brochure or pamphlet with information about the charity so you can verify its legitimacy

Always ask for ID as most legitimate charities or agencies will require their staff to possess visible ID

Never allow the person inside your home at any time

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org