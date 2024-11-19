Suspect used gun, disguises to rob cannabis stores in Calgary, Edmonton: police

Police are hoping to identify a man believed to have robbed several cannabis stores in Calgary and Edmonton while using a gun and disguises.

An initial incident occurred on Sept. 1, when a suspect entered Lux Leaf Cannabis, located at 7171 80 Ave. N.E., around 11 p.m., just before the store closed.

Police said the suspect demanded cannabis from employees and left the store on foot with several items.

“Throughout September and October 2024, it is believed the same suspect committed several additional cannabis store robberies across Calgary, where he would enter the business near closing time and demand cannabis products before fleeing the scene on foot,” Calgary police said in a news release.

Police believe the suspect had a gun during most of the robberies. Investigators also linked the suspect to similar offences in Edmonton.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old man, between 5’6” and 5’10” (167 to 177 centimetres) tall with a medium build. Police said the man disguises himself with fake bears and moustaches, baseball hats and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about these robberies or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.