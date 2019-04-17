CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect wanted on multiple warrants arrested in city’s northwest
Damien Chris Taypotat was wanted on 22 outstanding warrants. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 12:24PM MDT
Police have arrested a man who was wanted on a number of warrants for allegedly uttering death threats and assaulting a woman who he was previously in a relationship with.
According to police, Damien Chris Taypotat forced his way into the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with and threatened her with an axe and then physically attacked her.
Earlier this month, police said the 36-year-old posed a significant risk to the woman’s safety and put out an appeal to the public to locate him.
On Tuesday, police stopped to help out a stranded motorist on Sarcee Trail N.W. at about 2:30 p.m. and identified the driver as Taypotat.
He was arrested without incident and is now facing multiple charges including;
- Three counts of uttering threats to cause death
- Four counts of failing to comply with court orders
- One count of break and enter
- One count of assault with a weapon
- One count of possession of a controlled substance
- One count of theft under $5,000.
Police say no further information on the case will be released to protect the victim’s privacy.