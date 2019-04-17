Police have arrested a man who was wanted on a number of warrants for allegedly uttering death threats and assaulting a woman who he was previously in a relationship with.

According to police, Damien Chris Taypotat forced his way into the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with and threatened her with an axe and then physically attacked her.

Earlier this month, police said the 36-year-old posed a significant risk to the woman’s safety and put out an appeal to the public to locate him.

On Tuesday, police stopped to help out a stranded motorist on Sarcee Trail N.W. at about 2:30 p.m. and identified the driver as Taypotat.

He was arrested without incident and is now facing multiple charges including;

Three counts of uttering threats to cause death

Four counts of failing to comply with court orders

One count of break and enter

One count of assault with a weapon

One count of possession of a controlled substance

One count of theft under $5,000.

Police say no further information on the case will be released to protect the victim’s privacy.