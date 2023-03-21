Suspects arrested after man shot in his Lethbridge home

A man and a woman have been arrested following a Monday morning shooting at a westside Lethbridge home that sent one man to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Rutgers Crescent West shortly before 6:30 a.m. for reports of an assault and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where, as of Tuesday, he remained in stable condition.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, the victim, who lives at the address, had confronted a woman he knew as well as a man he was not familiar with inside the home. An argument took place and the woman allegedly shot the victim before the second suspect physically attacked him.

Both suspects allegedly fled the area in the victim's truck before they abandoned it a short distance away.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested a 38-year-old woman and 41-year-old man in connection with the matter. Charges are pending against both suspects.