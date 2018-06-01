Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment are on the hunt for three suspects following a Friday morning break-in in Bearspaw where two of the intruders were brandishing firearms.

According to RCMP, officers responded to an undisclosed location in Bearspaw, between Calgary and Cochrane, shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a resident reported three people had forced their way into his home.

RCMP officials say two masked men, one armed with a long gun and the other carrying a handgun, and an unmasked woman entered the home but fled after being startled by the resident. No injuries have been reported and the resident does not believe anything was stolen.

The first suspect, who was believed to be carrying a handgun, is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 180 cm (6’) tall

Having a thin build

Wearing an off-white balaclava with skeleton teeth

The second suspect, who was armed with may have been a shotgun, is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 170 cm (5’6”) tall

Having a thin build

Wearing all black including a black balaclava

RCMP describe the female suspect as:

Caucasian

Approximately 166 cm (5’5”) tall

Having a very thin build

Having brown hair in a ponytail

The suspect vehicle in the home invasion is believed to be a light coloured Toyota hatchback, possibly a Matrix.

RCMP have not confirmed whether the invasion was targeted or random.

Anyone with information regarding the armed home invasion is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-932-2211 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.