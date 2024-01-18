Suspects sought following a theft at South Centre Mall in Calgary
Calgary police are investigating following a theft at South Centre Mall on Thursday night.
Police say a man and woman robbed the Aritzia store around 8 p.m.
They fled in a silver minivan with tinted windows, and police say the driver attempted to run down mall security.
Officers are now searching for the van and suspects.
