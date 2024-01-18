CALGARY
Calgary

    • Suspects sought following a theft at South Centre Mall in Calgary

    Calgary police are investigating following a theft at South Centre Mall on Thursday night. Police say a man and woman robbed the Aritzia store around 8 p.m. Calgary police are investigating following a theft at South Centre Mall on Thursday night. Police say a man and woman robbed the Aritzia store around 8 p.m.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating following a theft at South Centre Mall on Thursday night.

    Police say a man and woman robbed the Aritzia store around 8 p.m.

    They fled in a silver minivan with tinted windows, and police say the driver attempted to run down mall security.

    Officers are now searching for the van and suspects.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News