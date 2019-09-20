

CTV News Calgary





The Calgary Police Service is attempting to identify three black males in connection with two convenience store robberies.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a group entered the White Rooster store in the 4400 block of 44 Avenue N.E., produced bear spray and demanded cash. The males fled with an undisclosed amount of money and items.

Nearly three hours later, the 7-Eleven location in the 1900 block of Southland Drive S.W. was robbed and the suspects were armed with bear spray.

Police believe the same group of black males, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, are responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.