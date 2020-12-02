CALGARY -- Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region, the Town of Taber has made wearing a mask mandatory for anyone older than 10-years-old in all public indoor and enclosed spaces, as well as vehicles.

The bylaw came into effect on Nov. 30 and the fine for non-compliance is $100.

"The Town would like to remind citizens that regardless of your views on masking, being kind is encouraged at all times," read a release.

"Please be courteous and non-judgmental to business owners, workers, and anyone you encounter in public, regardless of your viewpoint. As Dr. Hinshaw says, 'we are all in this together' and we will get through this pandemic together as a community.

Masks are mandatory in a number of municipalities across Alberta, including Calgary, Edmonton, Okotoks, Chestermere, Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray and Spruce Grove,

The province has also made masks mandatory in all workplace settings in Calgary and Edmonton. Indoor gatherings are banned in Alberta and outdoor gatherings canhave a maximum of 10 people. Weddings and funerals can go ahead, but with a maximum of 10 people attending and receptions are not allowed. Restaurants are operating, but guests should only sit with people who live in the same household.

Retail stores are reduced to 25 per cent of usual capacity.

The province announced 1,307 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 10 deaths. The next update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are now 479 people in hospital and 97 of them are in intensive care in Alberta.

Taber is about 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.