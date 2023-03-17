Tanya Tucker set to return to Calgary for 2023 folk festival

The Calgary Folk Festival announced a half-dozen artists Thursday who will perform at the festival, which kicks off July 27, at the same time they put tickets on sale.

Digable Planets, who blend jazz samples around hip hop, will perform Thursday, in addition to jazz futurist Kassa Overall.

Digable Planets will perform Thursday July 27 at the Calgary Folk Festival. (Photo: Twitter@digableplanets)

Friday night will feature country icon, Grammy-winner Tanya Tucker whose first hit song was Delta Dawn, in 1972, when she was 13 years old.

Saturday night's mainstage will feature Fantastic Negrito, who blends blues, poetry, roots rock and revolutionary prose.

Tamara Lindeman, aka The Weather Station, blends folk, rock, jazz and ambient music into memorable stories, on the National stage Saturday night.

Sunday night's mainstage will feature Bahamas, who blends salty guitar licks with sardonic lyrics.

Oji-Cree singer songwriter Aysanabee, who performed to raves at Block Heater 2023, will be back for a late-July return visit as well.

Aysanabee will perform at the 2023 Calgary Folk festival (Photo: Twitter@aysanabee@highfieldimages)

The flash sale started Thursday but there's no reserved seats on the grass at Prince's Island until you get your blanket down on a patch of the park.

Go to calgaryfolkfest.com for tickets until March 20.

The full festival lineup will be announced April 20.