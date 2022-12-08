TC Energy shuts down Keystone pipeline system after leak in Kansas
The size and scope of the oil spill caused by the Keystone pipeline Wednesday remains unknown, but analysts say Canadian crude could suffer a significant price impact if the pipeline is shut down for more than a few days.
Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. said Wednesday evening that it had mobilized people and equipment in response to a confirmed release of oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., about 32 kilometres south of Steele City, Neb.
The system remained shut down Thursday morning, as crews respond and work to contain and recover the oil that was spilled.
TC Energy has not indicated how much oil was spilled, or how long the pipeline system is expected to be down.
h ceeIt said the affected segment of the pipeline has been isolated and booms have been deployed to prevent the leaked oil from moving downstream.
But analysts say any prolonged shutdown would be problematic, because oil from Western Canada has already been trading at a significant discount to global prices so far this season.
On Thursday, for example, the differential between Western Canada Select and the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate was about US$29 per barrel (a US$15 spread is more typical).
The difference in price in 2022 between U.S. and Canadian oil has not been because of a lack of pipeline access but more due to a series of refinery outages in the U.S. Midwest, which have lessened the ability for operating refineries to take on excess barrels of Canadian heavy crude.
However, experts say a Keystone shutdown of more than a few days would quickly start to impact transport of Canadian oil both to the U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Okla. and to refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The resulting glut would force Canadian oil producers to begin selling barrels at an increased discount.
“If this lasts a long time, and you begin to have egress constraints again, that starts nudging the differential open,” said Rory Johnston, an oil markets analyst and founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.
“It's not a great situation for Canadian crude shippers, and particularly producers of Canadian heavy oil, at this particular moment.”
The Keystone pipeline system stretches 4,324 kilometres and helps move Canadian and U.S. crude oil to markets around North America.
There have been a handful of spills along the pipeline's route in recent years, the most significant of which were in November 2017 and October 2019.
The 2017 leak saw approximately 6,600 barrels of oil spilled in North Dakota, and the 2019 spill saw approximately 4,500 barrels spilled in South Dakota.
Vijay Muralidharan, energy analyst and managing director with R Cube Consulting Inc., said the 2017 spill in particular was a problem for Canada. In the 10 days that the pipeline was shut down, WTI prices jumped and Canada's WCS fell sharply, taking a bite out of the Canadian energy sector's profits.
However, the 2017 spill also came at a time when Canada had significantly less pipeline space. The addition of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project, which came online in 2021, has added significant capacity.
Still, he said markets were jittery Thursday.
“Because (traders) don't know how long (Keystone) is going to be shut, it's pretty mild,” Muralidharan said, adding the price of WTI jumped immediately after news of the spill broke but has since settled.
But he said 10 days is about the longest the pipeline can be shut down before a significant market impact.
“If the news gets out that it's going to be shut for longer, you're going to see panic and pandemonium on the markets.”
Johnston said his “base case estimate” is that Keystone could be down for two weeks.
“That said, it's very, very hard to tell early on how much of an issue this is going to be,” Johnston said. “A lot of the leak is sub-surface, the ground is frozen ... It's going to be a little while until we know the full extent.”
Wednesday's spill has also provided ammunition for environmental activists south of the border. In a statement, Catherine Collentine of the Sierra Club referred to a “toxic” spill from the Keystone pipeline and used the negative term “tar sands” to describe Canada's oil producing region of northern Alberta.
“This is not the first time this pipeline has spilled and unfortunately we know all too well that it won't be the last,” Collentine said. “There is no such thing as a safe tar sands pipeline.”
Fears about potential pipeline leaks - as well as concerns about climate change - helped stoke opposition south of the border to TC Energy's proposed Keystone XL project, which would have cut across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
U.S. president Joe Biden cancelled the permit for that project immediately after his inauguration, and TC Energy formally pulled the plug on it in June 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
- With files from The Associated Press
Correction
This version has been corrected to indicate the leak occurred in Kansas, not Nebraska.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Edmonton
-
Edson teacher facing sex charges involving a child, police looking for additional victims
A 50-year-old Alberta teacher is facing sex charges involving a child, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Notley's premier portrait unveiled in Alberta Legislature; Smith attends meetings instead
Rachel Notley shed a tear, gave a speech and accepted the honour of an official portrait as it was revealed during a customary ceremony Thursday.
-
Death of man in central Edmonton under investigation
The suspicious death of a man in the Westwood neighbourhood on Wednesday is under investigation.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. falls slightly in weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined slightly over the last week, as health-care facilities struggled to cope with other illnesses, particularly among children.
-
Video of baby bobcat in B.C. backyard garners a million views on social media
Videos showing a baby bobcat outside a B.C. home earlier this week have since gone viral on social media — racking up a million views and thousands of "likes" on both Instagram and TikTok.
-
Flying from Vancouver to Toronto? A new airline is coming in the New Year
A new option is coming in the New Year for flights between Vancouver and Toronto, as Porter Airlines expands its offerings into Western Canada.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Murphy's Logic: A Merry Christmas is good for everyone
OPINION: Steve Murphy believes one does need not be of Christian faith to wish someone a “Merry Christmas,” nor should such a greeting cause offence to those who do not observe the religious holiday.
Vancouver Island
-
Impaired driver who killed woman, critically injured sister, sentenced in Central Saanich crash
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018, has been sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.
-
Fatal helicopter crash in Campbell River caused by blade failure, maintenance problems: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a fatal helicopter crash near Campbell River, B.C., three years ago was caused by a failure in the main rotor blades.
-
A look at the Canadian content in 'Harry & Meghan'
There's scant Canadian content in the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” but they include brief glimpses of Meghan's one-time home in Toronto and the family's Vancouver Island retreat.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
OC Transpo ridership dips again after strongest month since pandemic began
OC Transpo’s ridership dipped in October, a month after achieving its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
String of recent pharmacy robberies leads to search for solutions
Some Waterloo region pharmacists are renewing calls for better protection after numerous pharmacies have been the target of thieves.
-
'I don’t deserve to be harassed': Guelph Drag Queen’s all-ages shows threatened
A Guelph drag queen says online threats are impacting he career and all-ages shows are getting cancelled out of safety concerns.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Restaurants in Saskatoon had their fill of inflation
From the cost of butter to lettuce, Saskatoon eating establishments are feeling the effects of inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury’s safe consumption site has reversed three ODs since it opened
The people behind the supervised drug consumption site say that 69 people have made 126 visits to the Sudbury location since it opened at the end of September.
-
Feed Ontario representatives visit Sudbury’s Food Bank
Feed Ontario’s 22 Hunger Report was released on Monday, saying that 600,000 people used food bank services in the past year.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.